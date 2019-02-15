Steven Baker Young, 61, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, (formerly of Aquasco, MD), passed away on February 10, 2019 in Pennsylvania. Born on September 16, 1957, he was the son of Marion Baker Young and Jane Duke Heaton Young.

“Stevey” graduated from Charlotte Hall Military Academy in Charlotte Hall, MD in 1975 and proudly served in the US Army from 1975 to 1977. He worked in construction. Stevey enjoyed wood working, craft projects, cooking, crossword puzzles, the outdoors and animals. He never met a stranger and was a friend to everyone. Stevey was the type of person who would do anything for you. Most of all, he loved his family dearly.

Stevey is survived by: his parents, his brothers, Michael and Jeffrey Young and his sister, Dee Dee Young Russo.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 11am-12pm with a Prayer Service at 12pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Cemetery, Aquasco Road, Aquasco, MD

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: the American Lung Association of Maryland or Tri-County Animal Shelter, Hughesville, Maryland.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.