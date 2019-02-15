It is with a heavy heart, that the family of James Earl Myers of Riviera Beach, MD announces his sudden passing. James was born on August 22, 1943 in Baltimore, Md. and passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans’ Home, with daughter, Julie, by his side.

James is predeceased by his parents, Albert C. Myers, Sr. and Norma S. Myers (nee Harold) of Riviera Beach, Md. He is survived by his loving daughter, Julie Ann Myers of San Diego, CA, his brother A. Charles Myers, Jr. and sister Renea Skovron both of Riviera Beach, MD, along with many loved extended family members in the Maryland area.

He served honorably in the US Navy during the Vietnam War from 1962 to1964 and was later employed by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Truck Co. 21, from 1968 to 1988. James had a generous spirit and loved telling great stories of his travels and years gone by. He enjoyed: going to the race track, American History shows, visiting casinos with his daughter all over the country, and in his younger years was an avid outdoorsman. James was known for his beautiful singing voice and performances at many a karaoke night. Lyrics from one of his favorite songs by Lynyrd Skynyrd tell of his latest journey, “Big wheels keep on turning, carry me home to see my kin…Sweet Home Alabama, Lord I’m coming home to you…”

A brief funeral service and graveside prayer will be held at 11:00a on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Oak Lawn Cemetery, 7225 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland (Lot 1167, Linden Memorial). Due to strict scheduling times, visitors arriving after 11:45am cannot be accommodated. Please email his daughter, Julie Myers at juliem92116@yahoo.com for additional details.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in memory of James may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please visit their website https://www.stjude.org/about-st-jude/faq/how-can-i-donate-to-st-jude.html to print out the honor and memorial gifts form and send it to: Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.