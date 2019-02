Tyrone Tolson, Sr. of Temple Hills, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Friends may unite with the family on Friday, February 15, from 9:00 am until time of Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 am at Tree of Life Christian Ministries located at 9109 Piscataway Road in Clinton, MD 20735. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.

