Nancy W. Lippert, 82 of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on February 11, 2019 at her residence in Charlotte Hall, MD. Nancy was born on April 29, 1936 to the late John E. Walsh and the late Mary Wright Walsh in Archbald, PA. Nancy was a member of the 5th District Homemakers, the Scarlet Ladies, and the Knights of St. John Ladies Auxiliary #359. She enjoyed playing cards and going to the Northern Senior Center.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her siblings, Yvonne Moore and James Walsh (twins). She is survived by her children, Caren Williams (John) of Waldorf, MD, Anmarie Lippert of Charlotte Hall, MD, Robert Lippert (Michelle) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Richard Lippert (Catherine) of St. Leonard, MD; siblings, Marian Chruney of Cumberland, RI, June Teeple of Archbald, PA, John Edward Walsh of Colts Neck, NJ; grandchildren, Melanie, Ricky and Celia Lippert of St. Leonard, MD.

Family will receive friends for Nancy’s Visitation on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2pm to 5pm with Prayers at 4pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:30am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with Father Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Immaculate Conception Church, P.O. Box 166, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P. O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements made by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.