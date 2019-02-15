Barbara Gail Allgood (Hyde)

It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Gail Allgood (maiden name Hyde) announce her passing on February 10, 2019. She passed peacefully with her family by her side. She was the wife of John Edward Allgood and resided in St. Mary’s County, MD for 45 years.

She was born in Honesdale, PA, to Freda and Donald Hyde and was the oldest of three children. She was raised in State College, PA and graduated from Preston Township High School, Lakewood, PA. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grand and great-grand mother and cared for many over the years, always extending help to those in need. She had a long career with the St. Mary’s County School Board.

Barbara is survived by her husband John Allgood, of Great Mills, MD; her brothers Donald Hyde of Great Mills, MD and Richard Hyde of McKeesport, PA; and three children; daughters Karen Lyon of Hollywood, MD and Jaclyn Shaw of San Antonio, TX and son Gary Lyon, of Jacksonville Beach, FL. Her greatest joy were her four grandchildren, Brandi, Kristen, Blake and Dylan, and three great-grandchildren Mia, Javier and Cameron.

Donations may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s at hospice@medstar.net.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to be held at Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, 20650 on Friday, February 15, 2019. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm – 2:00pm, followed by the service at 2:00pm. Bishop William McClean will officiate the ceremony and a celebration dinner will be held directly following the service.