James C. Quade, Jr, 92, of Leonardtown, Maryland died peacefully on Friday, February 8 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center. Born on October 18, 1926, in River Springs, MD he was one of eleven children of the late James Carroll Quade, Sr and Grace Irene Lacey Quade.

Mr. Quade is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Lee Cooksey Quade, his four children and their spouses Mary Lee Russell (Russ) of Leonardtown, Wayne Quade of La Plata, Diane Briscoe (John) of Hollywood, Vicki Hoffman (Frank) of La Plata and six grandchildren: Becky Root, Adam Russell, Haley Shlagel, Jenna Briscoe, Hannah and Lily Hoffman and three great grandchildren. Mr. Quade is also survived by two siblings Matthew Quade of Bushwood and Agnes Quade Pilkerton of Leonardtown. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his siblings David Roy Quade, Joseph Leonard Quade, James Maguire Quade, Mary Catherine Quade Wathen, Dorothy Irene Quade, Thelma Quade Hall, Steven Bernard Quade and Francis Aloysius Quade.

Mr. Quade honorably served his country in the United States Army during World War II as a Private First Class military police officer and received medals for Good Conduct and the Army Occupation Medal as well as the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon and World War II Victory Ribbon. He was employed as a machinist at Patuxent River Naval Air Station and NESEA Webster Field for 46 years.

He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and parishoner of St. Aloysius Church. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed being outdoors, cutting grass, planting flowers, and tending to his yearly vegetable garden. Mr. Quade was also good with his hands and a talented craftsman.

In addition to all of his personal accomplishments throughout his life he was most proud of his family and they are so very honored to have had him as a Dad, Father in Law and Pop.

Family will accept friends on Monday, February, 18, 2019 from 5-8pm with prayers being said at 7:00 pm at Mattingley-Gardner Funeral Home in Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on at St. Aloysius Church in Leonardtown, Md on Tuesday, February 19 at 10:30 am with Father John Dakes, Father David Beubein and Father Sam Plummer officiating.

Interment will following at Charles Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Wayne Quade, John Briscoe, Frank Hoffman, Adam Russell, Jason Root and Jacob Svobodny. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Hospice of St. Mary’s County, Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad or St. Aloysius Catholic Church.