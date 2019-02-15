Lt. Colonel (Ret) Rufus Thornton, 77 of Clinton, MD, entered into eternal rest on January 30, 2019. Family and friends will unite for visitation at 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at New Hope AME Church, 233 Pataula Park Rd, Fort Gaines, GA. On Saturday, February 23, 2019 there will be visitation at 10:30 am until time of service at 12 noon at Holy Family Church, 2210 Calloway St., Hillcrest Heights, MD. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.

