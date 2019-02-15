Lt. Colonel (Ret) Rufus Thornton, 77

February 14, 2019

Lt. Colonel (Ret) Rufus Thornton, 77 of Clinton, MD, entered into eternal rest on January 30, 2019. Family and friends will unite for visitation at 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at New Hope AME Church, 233 Pataula Park Rd, Fort Gaines, GA. On Saturday, February 23, 2019 there will be visitation at 10:30 am until time of service at 12 noon at Holy Family Church, 2210 Calloway St., Hillcrest Heights, MD. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.

