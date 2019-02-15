Fast Moving Storm Could Produce Wintery Mix in Southern and Eastern Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is closely monitoring a winter storm associated with a cold front that will affect mostly southern and eastern Maryland.

The storm is forecast to make its way through late-Friday into Saturday morning. Elsewhere in Maryland forecasts call for rain, and MDOT SHA will carefully monitor pavement conditions as temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing.

The air temperatures will continue to fall to below freezing Saturday evening and Sunday morning, which could cause some areas to refreeze. MDOT SHA will aggressively patrol for icy spots and treat accordingly. Motorists are urged to be extra cautious on elevated sections of road (bridges, ramps, and overpasses.)

For motorists who travel, “Take It Slow on Ice and Snow,” and remember that speed limits are set for ideal (dry) conditions. Drivers are also reminded to not pass snow plows. The safest place to be is in the back of a snow plow or plow trains. Motorists that must travel are urged to plan plenty of additional drive time and use MDOT SHA’s STORM web application to locate where MDOT SHA and contractor vehicles have treated roads.

