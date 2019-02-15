Vincent Faron Hubbert,11, of North Beach, MD passed away on February 13, 2019. Vincent was born on May 27, 2007 in Honolulu, Hawaii to TJ and Vicky Hubbert. His military family moved to Maryland in 2009.

Vincent was in the 6th grade at Northern Middle School in Owings, MD. Vincent was very energetic and athletic. He loved running and was planning on being a member of his school track team. Vincent was described by his loved ones as sensitive and caring. He would help someone out just “for a hug.” He was passionate about many things and his contagious smile and laughter lit up the room. Vincent was a very funny and charming young man and his death has saddened the many people who loved his “raspy voice, his blue eyes and his dimples.”

He is survived by his father, Tony Faron “TJ” Hubbert, Jr. of North Beach, MD; mother, Victoria “Vicky” Hubbert of Dunkirk, MD; sister, Kayleigh Nicole Hubbert of North Beach, MD; paternal grandparents, Tony and Melissa Hubbert of Winfield, AL; maternal grandmother, Carol Thomas of Coaldale, Alberta, Canada; maternal grandfather, Craig (Lorraine) Johnson of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; aunt, Jennifer (Pam Marcum) Hubbert of North Port, AL; uncle, Paul (Eunsun Joo) Johnson of Evans, Georgia and many family friends.