Townhouse Kitchen Fire Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters in Waldorf

On Thursday, February 14, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m., firefighters from Charles County, and Prince Georges County responded to 3405 Ryon Court in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Units arrived on scene to find a 2-story middle of the row town-home with light smoke showing.

Once inside, firefighters reported a fire in the kitchen. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and checked the surrounding area for possible extensions.

No injuries were reported and 42 personnel responded to the scene, 27 volunteers from Charles County, 15 personnel from mutual aid Prince Georges County. The residents were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by relatives.

All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/