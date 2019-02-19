VIDEO: Convicted Lexington Park Felon Found with Loaded Stolen Handgun After Crashing Car

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Deputy T. Westphal, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu traveling at an extremely high rate of speed southbound on Three Notch Road in the area of Great Mills Road.

The deputy attempted to follow the vehicle and paced the vehicle at speeds at over 80 MPH. The deputy initiated his emergency equipment and attempted to catch up to the vehicle however the vehicle accelerated to speeds over 100 MPH. The vehicle was located a few minutes later after it crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Hermanville Road and Three Notch Road.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to crash scene after the vehicle caught on fire.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Knealand Strain, 37, of Lexington Park.

Strain was observed running away from the vehicle after the crash and was detained.

When asked why he was driving the way he was, he said: “he was trying to get to his girl”.

Strain was found to be in possession of a loaded, Smith and Wesson .357 revolver, a check through the national crime information center revealed the gun was reported stolen through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

Police made contact with the Maryland Gun Center who ran a criminal history check on Strain, and it revealed he was prohibited from possessing regulated firearms and corresponding ammunitlon due to prior felony conviction(s). CLICK HERE to see a press release from the DEA that identifies Strain as a “Maryland based drug-dealer who obtained distribution quantities of crack and powdered cocaine”.

Strain was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for processing.

