Police in St. Mary’s County Make Quick Arrest in Armed Robbery of Donut Connection in Lexington Park

UPDATE: Anthony Martise Barnes, 38 of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Robbery and Theft: $100-$1,500.
Anyone with further information on this case may call Det. Cpl. Hulse.
2/16/2019: On February 16, 2019, deputies of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Donut Connection at 21801 North Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park for a reported robbery.
Preliminary investigation revealed a black male suspect threatened an employee with a weapon and forced entry to the business.
Once inside of the business, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and fled the area.
The suspect is described as follows:
Black male with short black hair, scruffy facial hair in a beard and goatee, a black hooded jacket with fur lining on the edge of the hood, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.
Anyone with any information on the suspect should contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.
I tip my hat off to the owners of the Donut Connection for not skimping on their security camera’s. It makes all the difference when attempting to apprehend a criminal. Sorry this happened to you and I hope that St. Mary’s finest can nab this knucklehead quickly.
Very stupid move because that place has like 20 cameras and apparently the best video and picture quality in Saint Mary's County.
Seriously, that is how pictures should look! If more places would upgrade their cameras, more of these dirt-bags would get caught!
