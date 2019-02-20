Police in St. Mary’s County Make Quick Arrest in Armed Robbery of Donut Connection in Lexington Park

February 20, 2019
Anthony Martise Barnes, 38 of no fixed address

UPDATE: Anthony Martise Barnes, 38 of no fixed address, has been arrested and charged with Armed Robbery, Robbery and Theft: $100-$1,500.

Anyone with further information on this case may call Det. Cpl. Hulse.

2/16/2019: On February 16, 2019, deputies of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Donut Connection at 21801 North Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park for a reported robbery.

Preliminary investigation revealed a black male suspect threatened an employee with a weapon and forced entry to the business.

Once inside of the business, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and fled the area.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black male with short black hair, scruffy facial hair in a beard and goatee, a black hooded jacket with fur lining on the edge of the hood, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with any information on the suspect should contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.



31 Responses to Police in St. Mary’s County Make Quick Arrest in Armed Robbery of Donut Connection in Lexington Park

  1. Grendel on February 16, 2019 at 11:21 am

    Concealed carry would’ve put a donut hole in him

  2. Shemeck on February 16, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    Did they have to say it was U.S. currency?

    • AliceW on February 17, 2019 at 10:36 am

      This isn’t America anymore!

  3. Anonymous on February 16, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    You’s a BIG dummy. Everybody know who u r.

  4. Lexington on February 16, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    He lives in Great mills area.Often seen in quick shop parking lot along with his girlfriend who works at wallmart !

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 17, 2019 at 3:02 am

      stop dick eating fytb

      • Rob Stark on February 18, 2019 at 1:29 pm

        Well, aren’t you just special? Lol

  5. Anonymous on February 16, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    He’s the definition of “smooth criminal”.

  6. Anonymous on February 16, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    You are so right. He is always at the Quik Shop. I can’t think of his name or his girlfriend’s name at the moment.

  7. Anonymous on February 16, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    He’s a idiot

  8. Anonymous on February 16, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Martice

  9. exrep on February 16, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    someone needs to tell Donny it’s not a Mexican

  10. Carl on February 17, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Looks like he was dunkin his donuts in the wrong places …

  11. April E on February 17, 2019 at 3:17 am

    What’s up was your sister Tasha Barnes driving her school bus as the get away

    Reply
    • Anonymous on February 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      Why bring innocent people up. She didn’t rob that place. Then to bring her job up she has to make a living for her and her kids. She is a good person i have known her for years. You wouldn’t want anyone to do that to you.

    • Sara on February 19, 2019 at 11:25 am

      Why y’all bringing up innocent people. She has nothing to do with the decisions he makes. Why bring her job up she still has to make a living for her and her kids you wouldn’t want anyone to judge you or point fingers at you if someone in your family makes mistakes. So why do it to her.

    • Sara on February 19, 2019 at 11:30 am

      Leave his family out of it.

  12. Shaking_My_Head on February 17, 2019 at 8:53 am

    I tip my hat off to the owners of the Donut Connection for not skimping on their security camera’s. It makes all the difference when attempting to apprehend a criminal. Sorry this happened to you and I hope that St. Mary’s finest can nab this knucklehead quickly.

  13. Ted Nugent on February 17, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Too bad the employee didn’t have a mice compact .45 and put this turd where he belongs.

    Reply
    Martese Barnes u know u wrong for this

    Reply
    Martese n White girl Tiffany that works in the deli at Walmart

    Reply
    But are we sure it was a brotha who do it? Maybe he do it to clean the register real fast to help out. Or if it was then we ask why. Maybe if it was black owned business money would be going back to our communituy. But for now we need more evidence

  17. Anonymous on February 18, 2019 at 8:06 am

    Very baggy pants sagging to his knees? If so, that’s probably Martise/Pat Dorsey’s son. Very stupid move because that place has like 20 cameras and apparently the best video and picture quality in Saint Mary’s County.

    • Stop&Think on February 19, 2019 at 6:07 am

      Seriously, that is how pictures should look! If more places would upgrade their cameras, more of these dirt-bags would get caught!

  18. Anonymous on February 18, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Stop bringing up innocent peoples names….It’s just not right.

  19. Sara on February 18, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    I agree with you.

  20. Anonymous on February 18, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    No it wasn’t Tasha Barnes, it was Kervin foote the getaway driver his drug dealer.

  21. Edward on February 18, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    think he works at KFC in prince Frederick

  22. Anonymous on February 19, 2019 at 8:00 am

    He dumb for not wearing a mask

  23. Sara on February 19, 2019 at 11:27 am

    Y’all are wrong for bringing up his dad and sister for a decision he made.

  24. Sara on February 19, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    I know him personally he’s a good person that just made bad decision.

