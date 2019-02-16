MSP Leonardtown Barrack’s Trooper of the Month for January 2019 is TFC Marcus Manning

Please join us as we congratulate Trooper First Class Marcus Manning as the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack’s Trooper of the Month for January 2019.

Trooper First Class Manning demonstrates a high level of professionalism in his job as a Trooper.

He continuously applies himself and is consistently conscientious in the performance of his duties. He is an asset and a role model for his peers and the Department.

