Kitchen Fire Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters at Foxchase Village Apartments in Great Mills

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, at approximately 4:45 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee responded to 45985 Foxchase Drive in Great Mills, for the reported apartment fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a three-story apartment complex with light smoke showing from a basement floor apartment staircase. Firefighters found a small fire in the kitchen with no extensions.

No injuries were reported and it is unknown if the occupants are being assisted or are displaced by the fire.

