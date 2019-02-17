Maryland Hunters Harvest 77,000 Deer during 2018-2019 Season

Sunday Hunting Accounts for More than Ten Percent of Total Harvest

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported today that deer hunters harvested 77,382 deer during the combined archery, firearms and muzzleloader seasons, from Sept. 7, 2018, through Jan. 31, 2019.

The statewide harvest included 29,699 antlered and 44,249 antlerless white-tailed deer; and 1,609 antlered and 1,825 antlerless sika deer. The harvest was 11 percent lower than the 2017-2018 total of 86,542 deer, as multiple rain and ice events on key Saturdays limited success for hunters this season.

Although the total harvest was down, the number of antlerless deer taken this year represented 60 percent of the overall harvest. Also, the statewide harvest of button bucks was down 25 percent this year, an important outcome for future buck hunting opportunities in Maryland.

“Poor weather dampened success on prime Saturdays, especially during the firearms season this year,”Director Paul Peditto said. “However, the addition of Sunday hunting in several counties offered an alternative day to effectively fill the gap for hunters and farmers who are often limited to weekend hunting days only. Nearly 8,500 deer were taken on Sundays this season, up nearly 20 percent from prior year Sunday hunt totals.”

The harvest in deer management Region A (Western Maryland) decreased three percent, from 10,003 deer last year to 9,705 this year. Hunters in these counties reported 5,608 antlered and 4,097 antlerless deer.

Hunters in Region B — the remainder of the state — harvested 67,677 deer, down 12 percent from 76,539 deer harvested last year. A total of 25,700 antlered and 41,977 antlerless deer were reported in this region.

Maryland Reported Antlered and Antlerless Deer Harvest for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 Hunting Seasons Antlered Antlerless Total County 2017-18 2018-19 % Change 2017-18 2018-19 % Change 2017-18 2018-19 % Change Allegany 2,078 2,017 -2.9 1,283 1,444 12.5 3,361 3,461 3.0 Anne Arundel 978 920 -5.9 2,001 1,562 -21.9 2,979 2,482 -16.7 Baltimore 1,754 1,641 -6.4 3,805 2,963 -22.1 5,559 4,604 -17.2 Calvert 558 614 10.0 1,130 947 -16.2 1,688 1,561 -7.5 Caroline whitetail 756 829 9.7 1,824 1,727 -5.3 2,580 2,556 -0.9 sika 1 0 * 1 1 * 2 1 * Carroll 2,116 2,197 3.8 3,780 3,224 -14.7 5,896 5,421 -8.1 Cecil 1,261 1,237 -1.9 2,442 2,269 -7.1 3,703 3,506 -5.3 Charles 1,166 1,031 -11.6 2,246 1,328 -40.9 3,412 2,359 -30.9 Dorchester whitetail 678 734 8.3 1,482 1,161 -21.7 2,160 1,895 -12.3 sika 1,306 1,466 12.3 1,622 1,712 5.5 2,928 3,178 8.5 Frederick 2,666 2,692 1.0 4,688 3,853 -17.8 7,354 6,545 -11.0 Garrett 3,335 2,827 -15.2 2,014 2,146 6.6 5,349 4,973 -7.0 Harford 1,211 1,145 -5.5 2,466 2,165 -12.2 3,677 3,310 -10.0 Howard 738 741 0.4 1,689 1,286 -23.9 2,427 2,027 -16.5 Kent 1,156 1,144 -1.0 2,270 1,949 -14.1 3,426 3,093 -9.7 Montgomery 1,457 1,378 -5.4 3,326 2,507 -24.6 4,783 3,885 -18.8 Prince George’s 828 799 -3.5 1,560 1,263 -19.0 2,388 2,062 -13.7 Queen Anne’s 1,189 1,133 -4.7 2,701 2,060 -23.7 3,890 3,193 -17.9 Saint Mary’s 845 740 -12.4 1,847 1,137 -38.4 2,692 1,877 -30.3 Somerset whitetail 649 746 14.9 1,540 1,292 -16.1 2,189 2,038 -6.9 sika 2 11 * 7 5 * 9 16 * Talbot 671 784 16.8 1,830 1,535 -16.1 2,501 2,319 -7.3 Washington 2,135 2,166 1.5 2,458 2,454 -0.2 4,593 4,620 0.6 Wicomico whitetail 952 1,036 8.8 2,275 1,819 -20.0 3,227 2,855 -11.5 sika 85 110 * 83 81 * 168 191 * Worcester whitetail 1,070 1,148 7.3 2,478 2,158 -12.9 3,548 3,306 -6.8 sika 29 22 * 24 26 * 53 48 * Total 31,670 31,308 -1.1 54,872 46,074 -16.0 86,542 77,382 -10.6 *Small sample size