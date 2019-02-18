UPDATE: Firefighters from Four Companies Respond to Single Vehicle Crash in California

UPDATE 2/18/19 @ 3:45 p.m.: On February 18, 2019, at approximately 4:46 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle collision in the 22800 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Miramar Way, in California, Maryland.

Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle, with the operator trapped inside. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle were extricated and transported to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by Gina Marie Polo, age 32 of Leonardtown, was traveling northbound on Three Notch Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Polo was initially transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital and subsequently transported to Washington Hospital Center for further treatment.

At this time, speed and weather appear to be contributing factors in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at (301) 475-4200 extension *8059, or by email at Dale.Reppel@stmarysmd.com.

2/18/2019: On Monday, February 18, 2019, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Miramar Way in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one patient trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV off the roadway and into a tree, with the driver heavily trapped.

Personnel on scene requested a helicopter due to the victim’s injuries but it was unavailable due to weather. The Shock trauma GO-TEAM from the University of Maryland Medical Center was requested to the scene but denied response due to helicopters being down.

Firefighters from Bay District Company 3 and 9, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood worked together to free the victim from the vehicle in approximately 1 hour.

The female patient was conscious, alert, and breathing when she was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries to her lower extremities.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

