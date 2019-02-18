UPDATE: Firefighters from Four Companies Respond to Single Vehicle Crash in California

UPDATE 2/18/19 @ 3:45 p.m.: On February 18, 2019, at approximately 4:46 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle collision in the 22800 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Miramar Way, in California, Maryland.
Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle, with the operator trapped inside. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle were extricated and transported to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
At this time, speed and weather appear to be contributing factors in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at (301) 475-4200 extension *8059, or by email at Dale.Reppel@stmarysmd.com.
2/18/2019: On Monday, February 18, 2019, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Miramar Way in California, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one patient trapped.
Crews arrived on scene to find a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV off the roadway and into a tree, with the driver heavily trapped.
Personnel on scene requested a helicopter due to the victim’s injuries but it was unavailable due to weather. The Shock trauma GO-TEAM from the University of Maryland Medical Center was requested to the scene but denied response due to helicopters being down.
Firefighters from Bay District Company 3 and 9, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood worked together to free the victim from the vehicle in approximately 1 hour.
The female patient was conscious, alert, and breathing when she was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries to her lower extremities.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded and continued the investigation.
Prayers for the driver. MDOT has got to remove the trees that line 235, when they were small they were pretty, now they are lethal! Way too close to traffic moving at 59 mph.
Speed limit is only 40
Really? You can’t be serious
I am not trying to be negative but the speed limit is 45 MPH through there.
Why is traffic doing 59 mph in a 45 mph zone?
The trees are not in the travel lane. How about remove all poles and signs as well? Aren’t they lethal for being too close to traffic that SHOULD NOT be moving at 59mph? The speed limit is 45, and there is nothing saying she was speeding.
Yeah, it’s definitely the tree’s fault. I hate when they jump out into traffic.
If only people drove 59mph… That speed would be considered a nuisance around here holding up traffic
Why are they going 59 MPH when the speed limit is. 45 in that area.
So the tree caused her accident????
The speed limit is 45. The rees don’t jump out into traffic. Don’t blame the trees because of dumbass drivers
Yeah, let’s blame the trees……
But the speed limit posted is NOT 59 mph. If people would do the speed limit then the trees wouldn’t become lethal objects.
Stay on the road and the trees won’t be a problem. By your logic, all buildings and structures along the road way should also be removed.
Inattentiveness and speed are the main cause of most accidents.
Oh and the speed limit is not 59.
we are so blessed to have so many volunteer fire & rescue men and women
Thank you for your kind words
How in the hell fast was she going to cause that much damage to herself and her vehicle?
I hope she will be ok.
That is horrible, I hope shes ok