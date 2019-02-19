Police Investigating Shooting/Attempted Homicide at Anne Arundel Mall

On February 16, 2019, at approximately 7:45 PM Anne Arundel County Police Officers were dispatched to the entrance 3 portion of Arundel Mills Mall for a shooting. Officers located several witnesses and obtained surveillance footage of the incident.

While officers were investigating the incident an adult male subject arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower torso. The subject was a victim of the aforementioned shooting at Arundel Mills Mall and is in stable condition.

Detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence related to this incident.

Police released a flyer picturing Jamari Marquese Hammond, of Severn, who they say is wanted for attempted murder in connection to the shooting at the mall. Police say he will be charged as an adult.

The incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between two groups of individuals previously unknown to each other.

It was targeted and isolated in nature.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Western District at 410-222-6155, or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

