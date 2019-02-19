Marilyn “Molly” Margaret Frink, 70, of Hollywood, MD passed away February 13, 2019 at her home.

She was born April 8, 1948 in Erie, PA to the late Roger Rose and Marie Moritz Rose.

Molly married Timothy Frink on January 15, 1994. Together they have celebrated over twenty-five years of marriage.

Molly was truly an extraordinary woman full of love and life. She loved and served the Lord her God with all her heart, with all her soul, and with all her mind. She also dearly loved her five children, her nine grandchildren, her many church daughters and 15 church grandchildren, her many dear friends, family members, and her neighbors as herself.

For the last 34 years Molly surrendered her life, chose to deny herself and take up her cross daily and follow Jesus. As a result, the love of Jesus compelled her to love and serve her neighbors as herself. Molly was one of God’s great servants. She was always laying down her life, her time, and her talents helping others.

She was very active in a variety of ministries in her church, Our Fathers House Assembly of God, teaching children and adults, producing dramas, and leading major ministries over the last 34 years.

She loved King’s Christian Academy, which she was certain is the best school in the County. She poured her considerable talents into teaching English, producing dramas, and mentoring students at KCA, where she taught for almost 25 years.

She also volunteered at CareNet Pregnancy Center of Southern MD, helping the needy at HOPE, and leading the speech contest at the County Fair.

In addition to her husband Tim Frink, Molly is survived by her children, Andy Buonviri (Ariadna) of Lovettsville, VA, Nathan Buonviri (Maria) of Philadelphia, PA, Katherine Buonviri of Hollywood, MD, Katherine Stamp (Kyle) of Fairplay, CO, Christianna Jones (Chris) of Roscommon, MI and nine grandchildren. Molly is also survived by her mother Marie Rose of Middletown PA, siblings, Ron Rose of Philadelphia, PA, David Rose of Seattle, WA, Mark Rose of Seattle, WA and Barbara Galkowski, of Erie, PA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be celebrated by Pastor Lanny Clark on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Our Father’s House AG, 45020 Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD 20619. A light reception will be held at the church after the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be given to either; Molly Frink Scholarship Fund at King’s Christian Academy, 20738 Point Lookout Rd, Callaway, MD 20620. Tim Frink has established a matching grant for $5,000. CareNet Pregnancy Center, 21562 Thames Ave. Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD