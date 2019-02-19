James Townley Alvey, 84

James Townley Alvey, age 84, died on February 6, 2019 in Solomons, Maryland.

James is survived by his five children; Terry Alvey (Millbrae, CA), James T. Alvey Jr (Columbia, MD), John Alvey (Adams, TN), Lynda Alvey-McDonald (Stephens City, VA) and Laura Alvey (Bethesda, MD), with his first wife, Lillian Peeler, and his six grandchildren (Christina, James the 3rd, Steven, Michelle, Flynn and Harper). He had ten grandchildren (Donn Jr, Ariel, Ariana, Alani, Peter, Paul, Alexander, Elizabeth, Maria, Henry).

He had two stepsons, Douglas Fowler of West Palm Beach, FL. (deceased) and Donn Fowler Sr (deceased).

He is preceded in death by his second wife Margaret Alvey of Solomons, MD.

James Townley Alvey was born on May 1st, 1934 in Washington, DC, to parents Paul and Jane Eliza Alvey. In 1956 he graduated from Virginia Polytechnical Institute (Now VA TECH) in Blacksburg, VA, as a commissioned Officer in the US Air Force. That year he also married his first wife Lillian Menne of Washington, DC.

He served in the Strategic Air Command (SAC) as a Bomber Pilot (1957-1963) flying the massive B-47 Strato-Jet. He successfully flew over 1,300 accident-free flight hours, many while carrying nuclear payloads onboard.

He then entered the business world with Bell Atlantic Telephone in the DC area, specializing in the marketing of Long-Distance Call stimulation campaigns and pioneering the introduction of Phone Center Stores. He retired after 30 years and relocated to their 50-acre farm on St. Jerome’s Creek in St Mary’s County, MD.

From 1985 until 2012 he served as Vice President of Marketing for Wildewood Builders, developing and leasing the Wildewood Shopping Center, the Exploration and Expedition Office Parks and the Wildewood Village/Senior Living Community. His final occupation was as sales agent for The McNelis Realty Group of Solomon’s MD.

James Townley served as President of the Olney, MD. Rotary Club and enjoyed his later years as a member of the St. Mary’s County (Lexington Park) Rotary Club. His real joys in life were sports, yard work, classical music, hiking and traveling the trails of the Southwest, Europe and New Zealand with his wife, Maggie.

A service is scheduled for March 23rd, 2019, at 1 PM, Asbury Solomons, 11100 Asbury Circle Solomons, Maryland Main Lobby Entrance. Pastor Charles Harrell will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate James’s life. The family would like to thank the Asbury Solomons Community and Calvert Hospice for taking such good care of their Dad this past year. Donations can be sent to The Asbury Benevolent Fund at: Asbury Foundation 5285 Westview Drive Frederick MD 21703.