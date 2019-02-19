Yvonne Maria Thomas, 78 of Temple Hills, MD, entered into eternal rest on February 13, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Friday, February 22, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3800 Ely Place, SE, Washington, DC. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD.

