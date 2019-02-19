Carl Ignatius Raley, 91, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 17, 2019 in Callaway, MD. Born on October 23, 1927 in Mechanicsville, MD he was the son of the late Louise Knott Raley and Benjamin Clyde Raley. Carl was the loving husband to the late Theresa Cusic Raley whom he married in St. Joseph Catholic Church Morganza, MD. He is survived by his children; Marvin Raley (Xina) of Mechanicsville, MD, Malcolm Raley (Kathy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Darlene Holley (Bill) of Clinton, MD, and Denise Delinski (Les) of Lake Mary, FL. 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and his sister Virginia Knott of Chaptico, MD. Carl was preceded in death by his siblings; Elmer Raley, Ethel Oliver, James Raley, Raymond Raley, Floyd Raley, John Raley and David Raley.

Carl graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1944. He grew up in St. Mary’s County MD. Carl relocated in 1953, returning to St. Mary’s County MD in 1979 where he has lived ever since. He was employed as a Section Chief for Western Electric for 31 years, retiring in 1979. Carl served in the United States Army for 2 years, from October 18, 1950 – October 17, 1952. His duty stations included; 982nd Engineering Corps, Carson, CO and Fort Lewis, Washington. Carl was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and enjoyed fishing crabbing, hunting and gardening.

The family will received friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mechanicsville, MD with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Cemetery Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be; Brian Raley, Kyle Raley, Steven Kerik, Jeffrey Raley, Jr., William (Dan) Raley and Robert (Robby) Raley.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.