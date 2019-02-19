AFCM Aubrey Lee “Norm” Norman, USN (Ret.), 87, of Hollywood, MD passed away February 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born August 19, 1931 in Waynesboro, VA to the late Jack Norman and Mary Meeks Norman.

Norm served over 25 dedicated years in the United States Navy before his retirement as a Master Chief. The rate of E-9 Master Chief was created and he was among the first to achieve this rank because of all the hard work, dedication and record of excellence he had contributed to the Navy. He was also given a Citation to accompany the award of the Air Force Commendation Medal which he received in 1966 for meritorious service as Standardization Loadmaster Examiner, Naval Air Transport Squadron Three, 438th Military Airlift Wing. He was responsible for maintaining a high state of readiness among the squadron assigned loadmasters and early attainment of C-1 Rating in combat readiness. His superior performance and adherence to safe operating procedures contributed to having two years accident free. After a fulfilling and decorated career with the Navy he began his second with the Department of Defense as a Logistics Management Specialist as Patuxent River Naval Air Station, where he used his many years of knowledge to continue to support the U.S. Navy.

On May 28, 1971, Norm married his beloved wife, Justine Bringolf Norman, in Albany, GA. Together they celebrated over 47 wonderful years of marriage. In retirement he and his wife travelled throughout the United States in their RVs meeting up with his sister-in-law and her husband. They stayed in every state except Rhode Island. One of their favorite trips was to Glacier National Park. He was very handy and could build just about anything. He used to take Heath Kits and build them, building remote control televisions and a miniature grandfather clock, which still works today. He loved traveling in the RV, and was a Star Trek fan as well as enjoying watching nature shows on the Discovery and National Geographic channel.

In addition to his beloved wife, Justine (Jessie), Norm is also survived by his children: Elaine Belcher (Lynwood) of Albany, GA, Barbara Britton (Bob) of Douglas, GA, and Paul Norman of San Antonio, TX; his step-sons, Anthony (Tony) Thomas of Hollywood, MD and Phillip (Pat) Thomas of Willis, TX; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his daughter, Carolyn Markert and step-son, Mark Thomas.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service celebrated at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Katie Paul and Father Ray on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hollywood United Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

Servings as pallbearers will be his son Paul and grandsons Paul, Keith and Stephan Norman and step-sons Tony and Pat Thomas.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650; Hollywood United Methodist Church, 24422 Mervell Dean Road, Hollywood, MD and Hollywood Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD