Charisse “Sheri” G. Hill, 47, of Hughesville, MD passed away from a five-year battle with ovarian cancer on February 14, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 22, 1971 in Cheverly, MD to Kathleen Newman Lee.

Sheri attended Thomas Stone High School and married Brian, her childhood sweetheart on October 15, 1994. They recently celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary.

Immediately after high school, she worked at NRL in Washington, DC, but left to raise her children. She opened an in-home daycare center for many years so she could be home with them. After a number of years, she began working at ADJ Sheet Metal in White Plains, MD and continued there until she became too sick to continue. She considered them her working family.

Her greatest treasure was her children. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family, going to Cody’s baseball games and Alyssa’s softball games and cheerleading competitions. She also liked reading, hanging out with friends, Black Friday Christmas shopping and watching Lifetime and Hallmark movies on TV.

She is survived by her husband Brian, children Cody & Alyssa, mother Kathy and step-father Mike Lee of Fort Washington, MD.

Family will receive friends for Sheri’s Visitation on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be held at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition https://events.ovarian.org/nocc/Donate.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Charlotte Hall, MD.