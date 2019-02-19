Barbara Jean Wilson, 78, of Leonardtown, MD passed away February 15, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 15, 1940 in Washington, D.C. to the late Charles E. Beach and Evelyn Elizabeth McCoy Beach.

On August 24, 1957 Barbara married her beloved husband, David Edward Wilson in Washington, D.C. Together they celebrated 9 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 1966. She worked for over 30 dedicated years at the Clinton Inn as a delicious cook and bartender. She was an avid sports fan, especially of the Baltimore Orioles, Washington Redskins and Florida Gators. She knew statistics on the Orioles that dated way back in history and was an Honorary Redskin Hogette. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing. As a delicious cook, some of her family’s favorites included her homemade pizza, gyros, and creamed chip beef. Being a chocoholic, she also made delicious brownies. She enjoyed everything related to the water; boating, crabbing, fishing and going to the beach. She loved to eat Maryland crabs. Her family was her first priority and her greatest love; she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them, especially her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her daughter, Deborah Gunnell (Richard) of Avenue, MD; her siblings, Shirley Northern of Lexington Park, MD and Wayne Beach of Mechanicsville, MD; her grandchildren: Jennifer Jones (Dave), Joshua Howard, Ashley Marrow (Liam), Michael Wilson and Brittany Wilson; her great grandchildren: Joey, Jordan, Riley, Jacob, Laila, Jackson, Doug, Colin, and Cameron; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her sons, David Wilson and Joseph Wilson; and her brother, Donald Beach and Marvin Mayhaugh.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 5:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

