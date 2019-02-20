Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Wednesday, February 20, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Two to four inches of snow expected to overspread the area early Wednesday morning and mix and change to freezing rain and sleet during the late morning hours on Wednesday. Precipitation will change to plain rain in the afternoon. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions which may impact the morning and evening commute. A winter weather advisory means periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. When venturing outside, be mindful of the icy and slippery conditions which may increase the risk of a fall or injury.
St. Mary’s County:
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools: All St. Mary’s County Public Schools are closed for Wednesday, February 20, 2019, with a Code 3 for employees. No employees should report to work. Administrative leave will be provided for twelve month employees. Operations and Maintenance Emergency personnel will follow the established protocol.
- St. Mary’s County Government:
Calvert County:
- Calvert County Public Schools: Schools will be closed on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Code Red for twelve-month staff.
• All emergency personnel report as usual.
• All other personnel do not report to work.
• Child care is closed.
• Afternoon/Evening activities are canceled.
- Calvert County government offices:
Charles County:
- Charles County Public Schools: Due to a winter weather advisory predicting snow and ice, all Charles County public schools are closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. There is a code blue for staff, which means Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) employees do not report to work.Visit the school system website at www.ccboe.com or call the
- Charles County Government:
Other:
- NAS Patuxent River: NAS Patuxent River is open with the option for unscheduled leave, telework, or leave without pay (LWOP) February 20, 2019. Critical personnel must report to work as scheduled. Contract employees should contact their company/contract office for guidance.
- Federal offices in the DC area: CLOSED. Emergency and telework-ready employees must follow their agency’s policies.Non-emergency employees generally will be granted weather and safety leave for the number of hours they were scheduled to work. However, weather and safety leave will not be granted to employees who are:
* Emergency employees who are required to report for duty;
* Telework program participants (with certain narrow exceptions); on official travel outside of the duty station; on pre-approved leave (paid or unpaid) or other paid time off; or on an Alternative Work Schedule (AWS) day off or other non-workday.
Emergency Employees are expected to report to their worksite unless otherwise directed by their agencies.
Telework Employees (i.e., employees who are participating in a telework program, including those who perform telework regularly and those who telework on an ad hoc basis) generally may not receive weather and safety leave. They must account for the entire workday by teleworking, taking unscheduled leave (paid or unpaid) or other paid time off, or a combination, in accordance with law, regulations, agency policies and procedures, and any applicable collective bargaining requirements (as consistent with law).
Leave. In general, an employee on pre-approved leave (paid or unpaid) or other paid time off should continue to be charged leave or other paid time off and should not receive weather and safety leave.