Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Wednesday, February 20, 2019

* Emergency employees who are required to report for duty;

* Telework program participants (with certain narrow exceptions); on official travel outside of the duty station; on pre-approved leave (paid or unpaid) or other paid time off; or on an Alternative Work Schedule (AWS) day off or other non-workday.

Emergency Employees are expected to report to their worksite unless otherwise directed by their agencies.

Telework Employees (i.e., employees who are participating in a telework program, including those who perform telework regularly and those who telework on an ad hoc basis) generally may not receive weather and safety leave. They must account for the entire workday by teleworking, taking unscheduled leave (paid or unpaid) or other paid time off, or a combination, in accordance with law, regulations, agency policies and procedures, and any applicable collective bargaining requirements (as consistent with law).

Leave. In general, an employee on pre-approved leave (paid or unpaid) or other paid time off should continue to be charged leave or other paid time off and should not receive weather and safety leave.