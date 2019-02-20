59-Year-Old Waldorf Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek late Monday night.

The victim is 59-year-old Juan Menedez Castillo of Altenburg Court in Waldorf.

On Monday, February 18, 2019, at approximately 9:55 p.m., patrol officers were called to the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road for a collision involving three vehicles. The officers located Menedez Castillo unresponsive in one of the involved cars. He was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was a passenger in a Ford Escape that was stopped at a red light on southbound Indian Head Highway and Berry Road. For reasons that remain under investigation, a Nissan Altima collided with the back of the stopped Ford, causing the Ford to collide with a third vehicle. The driver of the striking car suffered serious but preliminarily non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford also suffered serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

We have continued aggressive enforcement along Indian Head Headway. Since the beginning of the year, our officers have issued more than 3700 citations including 18 DUI arrests along Route 210. We need the public’s partnership in these efforts to keep our roadways safe. We are urging drivers to obey all driving laws and to keep your eyes on the road at all times.

Any charges in this case will depend upon the outcome of the investigation and reconstruction analysis.

A final determination on charges will be made in consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.

