Maryland State Police Arrest Prince George’s County Man On Child Pornography Charges

A Prince George’s County man was arrested and charged early this morning after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Vincent Herrara Paris, 23, of Suitland. He is charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography. Herrara Paris was arrested at his residence without incident and taken to the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack for processing. Herrara Paris was later transported the Prince George’s County Detention Center where he is currently awaiting to be seen by a District Court Commissioner.

In November 2018, the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reporting the distribution of child pornography from a specific internet address. The Maryland State Police ICAC Task Force began an investigation, which led to the Herrara Paris’ residence.

Just before 5:00 a.m. today, the Maryland State Police served a search warrant at the identified residence accompanied by law enforcement personnel from Homeland Security & Investigations and Prince George’s County Police Department. A preliminary forensic review of Herrara Paris’ electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. Herrar Paris was arrested at his residence without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

