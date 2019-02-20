CDC Reports Teenage Tobacco Use Has Soared

The CDC, NCI, and FDA released findings from the 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey.

The findings include current use of seven tobacco products, including cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, pipe tobacco, hookah tobacco, and bidi, as well as findings on use of multiple products and frequency of use. The results show that there were alarming increases in current use of any tobacco product among both middle and high school students between 2017 and 2018, primarily because of an increase in e-cigarette use. No significant changes occurred in current use of combustible tobacco products, such as cigarettes and cigars, during this period. The increases in current use of any tobacco product and e-cigarettes have reversed a decline observed in recent years.