Donna Lynn Price, “Donna Lynn,” 64, of Great Mills, formerly from Mechanicsville, MD passed away on February 16, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. Donna Lynn was born on March 5, 1954 in La Plata, MD and was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Jeanette Cooksey and Joseph Reed Cooksey, Jr. Donna Lynn is survived by her children Steve Price of Wamego, KS, Lisa Wakeman of Baltimore, MD, and 2 grandchildren. As well as 2 brothers, Brian Cooksey and Ron Cooksey. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1972. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD.

Donna Lynn was a Budget Analyst at Patuxent Naval Air Station for 32 years, retiring on December 1, 2004. Donna Lynn enjoyed traveling, woodworking, hiking, and caring for the elderly. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions in behalf Donna’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.