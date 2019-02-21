Joseph Augustine Turner, “Joe”, 61, of Chaptico, MD passed away on February 16, 2019 at his home. Born on March 20, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD he was the son of the late Frances Elizabeth Norris Turner and Joseph Wade Turner. Joe was the loving husband of Starr Lee Turner whom he married on May 28, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD. He is survived by his children; Joseph W. Turner (Terri), James A. Turner, and Jason L. Turner all of Chaptico, MD. 1 grandchild and his sister Selina Geneva Turner Scorah.

Joe graduated from Chopticon High School in 1975 and was a lifelong St. Mary’s County MD resident. Joe was employed as a Plant Mechanic for NuStar formerly Steuart Petroleum Company for 32 years, retiring in January 2011.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Faith Bible Church Mechanicsville, MD with Pastor Rob McNutt officiating. Interment will be private.