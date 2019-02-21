Amy Ann Colbeck Bentley, 94, of North Port, FL passed away on February 17, 2019 at Heritage Hall, Leesburg, VA.

Amy was born in Washington, DC to the late George Briggs Colbeck and Annie Mae Davison.

Amy married the love of her life, Frank Bentley, Jr. on July 7, 1942 at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in Washington, DC. They spent 41 wonderful years together before his passing in 1984. She worked at the Courthouse in Leonardtown from the early 1970’s until she retired in 1986.

Amy is survived by her daughter, Linda Ann Knight, of Ashburn, VA; brother, Thomas Colbeck, of North Port, FL; grandchildren, Nancy Forcey (Bill), of Sterling, VA, Carol K. Knight, of Ashburn, VA, Lisa C. Steele (Tony), of Centerville, VA, and Will Knight, of Frederick, MD; great grandchildren, Lauren Forcey, Kristen Forcey, Jeff Steele, Luke Steele, Emily Steele, Patrick Knight, and Henry Knight. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Robert Maro at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers consider a donation in memory of Amy Bentley, to the Alzheimer’s Organization at alz.org.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.