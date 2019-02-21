Mary Magdalene (Pilkerton) Mosher, 98, was born in St. Mary’s County on October 19, 1920. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren and other family members on February 20, 2019.

Mary is preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley E. Mosher, who she married on November 22, 1939 at St. Johns’ Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD. She is also proceeded in death by her father and mother, James Woodley Pilkerton and Margaret Velma Wallace, and her siblings: brothers – Joseph “Pank” Pilkerton, George “Buck” Pilkerton, James “Dink” Pilkerton, John “Blacky” Pilkerton and sister’s – Elizabeth “Mazie” Jones and Margaret “Marg” Archer.

She is survived by her three children: Joseph S. Mosher and companion Robin Trotter of Waldorf, Maryland, Joan M. Thompson (Wayne) of Hollywood, MD, and Audry L. Mosher of Elizabethtown, KY. Mary is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren, her sister “Billye” McGarhan of California, MD and her best friend of 53 years Helga “Bambi” Freeman of California, MD.

Mary worked many years in retail but her favorite job was as a dispatcher for Burch Oil Co which she retired from at age “90”. She loved the truck drivers, office and service staff and her customers. She enjoyed her time with her family most of all but also loved bowling, playing her Yahtzee game and playing rummy with anyone who would play with her.

Family will receive friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at St. John Francis Regis Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Thompson, Jamie Thompson, Brent White, D. J. White, Matthew Poynor, Weslie Poynor and Zach Turner.

The family requests contributions be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

