Earl Eugene “Sonny” Griffith, 82, of Lothian passed away February 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 10, 1936 in Greenock to Preston Eugene and Ella Estelle (Catterton) Griffith. Sonny was raised in Greenock, now Lothian, and graduated from Southern High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany before being discharged. Sonny married Lillian Cochran in 1958 and they made their home in Lothian. Sonny was a lifelong farmer and farmed tobacco until 2002. He was inducted into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2008. Sonny was also a member of the Lothian Ruritan, Maryland Farm Bureau, Mid-Atlantic Master Farmers and the Annapolis Elks Lodge. In his leisure time Sonny enjoyed golfing, hunting and Westerns.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 60 years Lillian Marie Griffith, son Jeffrey W. Griffith and wife Chris of Lothian, grandchildren Kayla M. Griffith of Lothian and Jeffrey E. Griffith and wife Amber of Edgewater and sister Virginia Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his sister Rosalie Crandell.