Albert Johnson Russell, 90, of St. Leonard, MD passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019 in Prince Frederick, MD. Albert was born in August of 1928 to James and Mary Russell. He was a life long resident of Southern Maryland and farmer of this great region. He was preceded in death by his parents and by three of his children; Victoria Brison, Louis Russell, and Brenda Russell. He is survived by his wife of over sixty years Bertha L. Russell, and his two sons, Albert J. Russell, Jr. of Daytona Beach, FL. and William Glenn Russell of St. Leonard, MD. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday February 25, 2019 from 10-11 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, located in Prince Frederick, MD. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM following the viewing. Interment will be in the church yard cemetery following the funeral mass.

