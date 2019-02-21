Thomas Gordon Lollis, 62

Thomas Gordon Lollis, age 62 of Waldorf, Maryland died February 12, 2019 at his residence.

Thomas worked in the Electrical Department of the Prince George’s County Board of Education for 20 years. He was a member of Suitland Christian Church in his earlier years and a member of the Southern Maryland Corvette Club. He enjoyed Facebook and chat rooms and had friends all over the world.

He is the son of Luther Gordon Lollis and Cary Wilbun Lollis. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Charles Stout.

He is survived by his sister, Nan Stout and his nephew, Ryan Stout.

Funeral Services were private. Interment in the family cemetery in Brookneal, Virginia at a later date.