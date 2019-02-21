Nancy Joyce Hurley, 69

Nancy Joyce Hurley, age 69 of Charlotte Hall, Maryland died February 15, 2019 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

Nancy was an Office Manager for 50 plus years at her family’s business, Tri State General in Suitland, Maryland. She was of the Baptist faith and attended Allentown Baptist Church in her younger years. She enjoyed the beach (and hunting for shells), gardening, games, and puzzles. She most of all cherished her family and being with her grandchildren.

She was the daughter of Stanley Washington Earp and Alice Constance Windle Earp.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Rick Hurley; her son, Howard M. Hurley; her daughter, Rebecca A. Maddox (Bobby); her brothers, Stanley Earp (Evelyn), Wayne Earp (Mary Ann), and David Earp (Peggy); her sisters, Judy DeLaughter (Donald), Linda Zion (Al), and Alice Mattingly (John); and her grandchildren, Shelby, Amanda, Josh, Savannah, Sydney, and Summer.

Friends received on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2PM until time of Funeral Service at 4PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.