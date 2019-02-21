Jack Merwin Sands, 87

Jack Merwin Sands, age 87, of Waldorf, Maryland, died on February 14, 2019.

He was born in Northville, NY on January 27, 1932. A 1950 graduate of Northville High School, Jack served in the U. S. Marine Corps for 9 years, and then had a career with the U. S. Park Police, retiring as a Major.

A life member of the DC Ramblers Motorcycle Club, he had ridden Harley’s for more than 400,000 miles. For several years, Jack supported the Any Soldier online program by sending care packages to members of the Armed Forces, who were deployed overseas.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Shirley, son Mark, grandsons Patrick and Jeffrey. Jack is survived by daughters Dawn Johnson (Ralph), Marjorie Brown (Jim) and William Rew; grandchildren Scott Johnson, Jimmy Brown, Crissy Rew, Tiffany Sands, and Justin Sands; ten great grandchildren and one great great grandson; siblings Betsy Saltsman and Edwin Knott.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM with Services at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Funeral Procession to leave the funeral home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10AM for 11AM Service and interment at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.