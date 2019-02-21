Virgil Ellison Bennett, 92, passed away February 19,2019 at Ft. Washington Medical Center in Ft. Washington, Maryland. He was born May 1, 1926 to Walter and Mitty Bennett in Gilmer County, West Virginia where he resided until induction into the U.S. Army at the age of 18. After serving in the U.S. Army during the end of WW II, he worked 40+ years as a nuclear-qualified welder for Babcock & Wilcox Co. in Barberton, Ohio. Once retired, he moved to Florida in 1933 for the warmer climate and to pursue his favorite pastime of fishing. In 2009, he moved back to North Carolina to be closer to family and continue his retirement interests. He leaves behind many friends at his church and community.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Fannie Mae Yoak of Calhoun County, West Virginia.

He is survived by his daughter, Carol and his sons, Stephen (Gayle) and Bruce (Danette); his grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jennifer, Meghan, William, Angela, and Benjamin; and his great-grandchildren, Knox, Alexander, Chloe, and Cameron.

Visitation to be held at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3-5PM and where services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11AM. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Road, Akron, Ohio.

Family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be made in his name to Baptist Men’s Group, Summerville Baptist Church, 3134 Summerville Church Road, Denton, North Carolina 27239 that will provide assistance to the elder.