Patricia Ann Shutters

Pat was born to Ewell A. and Thelma V. Sutphin on October 12, 1930, at Providence Hospital, Washington, D.C.

Pat attended school in the Washington, D.C., area and graduated from Eastern High School on January 27, 1949.

At age 16, Pat met Bill at Jim’s Luncheonette in Northeast, Washington, D.C. At 19, Pat married Bill, 23, at Keller Memorial Lutheran Church. Pat and Bill honeymooned at Niagra Falls, New York. This November, Pat and Bill would have been married 70 years.

Over the years, Pat held various positions in the employment industry. Pat sold clothing at Hecht’s, worked for the Quartermaster, but most recently, held positions in Clinton, Md. In the early 1970’s, Pat was a switchboard Operator at Clinton Community Hospital before becoming the Assistant to the Administrator. Following the hospital’s closure, Pat accepted a position as a Claims Processor with State Farm from where she retired. Regardless of jobs, Pat’s main focus was her marriage to Bill, and their two (2) children, Kim and Mark.

Pat was also blessed with grandchildren: Sean Mulcahey, Melanie Udwari, and Nicholas and Allie Shutters. Additionally, Pat had two (2) great-grandchildren: Austin and Mackenzie Udwari.

Since August 1970, Pat called Clinton home where the family lived on Brooke Jane Drive. Pat enjoyed a host of hobbies which included, although were not limited to: family, church, games, crocheting, cooking, and traveling.

Pat was pre-deceased by Bill on July 24, 2016; as well as her infant brother, Joseph Sutphin; brother, William Sutphin; sister, Nancy Tutt; and parents, Ewell “Pappy” and Thelma “Dimp” Sutphin.

The family will receive visitors at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, Md. 20735 on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, made be made to Saint Michael’s Truth Lutheran Church/Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (4915 St. Barnabas Rd. Temple Hills, Md. 20748) and/or the National Foundation for Cancer Research (5515 Security Lane, #1105, Rockville, Md. 20852).