Robert “Smokey” Lee Greene

Smokey fought a good fight. After many years of health challenges, he unexpectedly but peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on the morning of Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his home in Clinton, MD, at the age of 74.

He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved and devoted wife Pat; children LaTonya (Brian) and Ronall; grandchildren DeAndre, Alexis, Brian Jr. and Jhamari; his surviving siblings Joe, William (Debra) Mary and Shirley; mother-in-law Corinne; brother-in-law Daniel (Shay); sister-in-law Claudia and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.