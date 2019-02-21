Betty Jane Vaughn, 75, of North Beach, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

She was born in Washington, DC, on September 11, 1943, to Lillian M. [Gorham] and Earl B. Perry, Sr.

Betty was a secretary for Seidel Plumbing for many years. She enjoyed going to the beach, cruising, holidays and gathering with her family. She always had a cup of ice and double-mint gum.

She was the loving mother of Roxann M. Vaughn-Tucker, Eric Anthony Vaughn (Allison) and Troy Edward Vaughn (Rene). The devoted grandmother of 10 grandchildren, sister of Earl B. Perry, Jr. and the late Elizabeth Moran. Betty was the loving companion of Otto “Pops” A. Seidel.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Saturday, February 23 from 1 pm until the start of Memorial Services at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Methodist Board of Childcare, 3300 Gaither Road, Baltimore, MD 21244.