David “Dave” Wisor VanDyke, 76 of Owings, MD, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 15, 2019, at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Dave was born in Punxsutawney, PA on May 15, 1942, to the late Harry and Margaret VanDyke. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rose Ann [Harlan] VanDyke, and his children David H. VanDyke and Christopher B. VanDyke; sister Harriet (Molly) DeSantis; granddaughter Kassie Guy; grandson Tyler VanDyke; granddaughter Rose Daly VanDyke; great grandsons Nicholas and Michael Guy; and mother-in-law Mary Ann Harlan.

Dave grew up in St. Mary’s, PA, where he was an outstanding athlete in high school, excelling in football and gymnastics. After serving in the Army as a Military Police Officer, Dave and Rose made their home in Maryland, where he joined the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Dave received numerous awards and accommodations during his career with the Police Department and retired as a Captain in 1988 with 22 years of service. Upon retirement, he served as a Lt. Colonel for the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections for seven years, and later worked as a District Court Commissioner for Calvert County, MD, and with the State of Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources.

In his free time Dave shared his love of sports with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball, as well as being a Cub Scout Packmaster. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed travelling with his wife Rose, and many times combined the two hobbies.

A Memorial Gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, and 7:00 to 9:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 22, at the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd, Owings, MD, at 11:00 am.