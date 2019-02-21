Wanted for Escape by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – James Mark Kimble

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of James Mark Kimble, 33 of California, Maryland. Kimble was on pretrial release for the charge of burglary, and removed his GPS tracking device.

Kimble is 6’4” in height and weighs 175 pounds; he has brown hair and brown eyes. Kimble is currently wanted for the charge of Escape Second Degree.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Mark Kimble is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.