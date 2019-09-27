St. Mary’s County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Armed Robbery in Lexington Park

UPDATE 9/27/2019: Samantha Ann Somerville, 30, was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison for her involvement with an Armed Robbery in Lexington Park. Samantha Somerville and her co-defendant, husband Wayne Darnell Somerville, Jr., 31, snatched an innocent victim’s purse after assaulting the victim by spraying mace into her face. State’s Attorney Richard Fritz prosecuted both cases.

UPDATE 9/9/2019: Wayne Darnell Somerville, Jr. 31, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement with an Armed Robbery in Lexington Park.

Somerville and his co-defendant, wife-Samantha Ann Somerville 30, snatched an innocent victim’s purse after assaulting the victim by spraying mace into her face.

sentencing for Samantha Ann Somerville is scheduled for the end of this month.

State’s Attorney Richard Fritz prosecuted both cases.

2/21/2019: On February 20, 2019, at approximately 11:40 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of North Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery.

Investigation determined the female victim exited a business and was confronted by a female, later identified as Samantha Ann Somerville, 30 with no fixed address. Somerville asked the victim a question and then attempted to take the victim’s purse. The victim did not relinquish the purse, at which time Somerville sprayed the victim in the face with Mace. Somerville then gained control of the victim’s purse, at which time she and a male, later identified as Wayne Darnell Somerville Jr., 31 with no fixed address, fled the area on foot.

A citizen in the area observed the commotion and pursued the suspects to an area business. Corporals Vincent Pontorno and Timothy Snyder arrived on scene and conducted a check of the business, locating Samantha and Wayne Somerville in the restroom. A check of the restroom revealed clothing discarded in the trash consistent with both the victim and witness’ description of what the suspect was wearing during the robbery, as well as the victim’s wallet hidden in the back of the toilet. The victim’s credit card was located in Wayne Somerville’s jacket, and Mace was located in Samantha Somerville’s backpack and Wayne Somerville was also found to have a can of Mace.

Both suspects were arrested and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Assault Second Degree

Theft

Malicious Destruction of Property

Samantha and Wayne Somerville are currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

