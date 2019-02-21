North Carolina Man Stopped by Maryland Transportation Authority Police Found with Loaded Stolen Handgun

On Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at approximately 4:55 p.m., Officer Philius of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department was in a marked patrol vehicle, on US Route 301 observing traffic, when they observed the driver of a white Hyundai Sonata following the vehicle closer than reasonable and prudent.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and asked the operator for his license and registration, the operator failed to produce his license and provided a registration card. The office called for an additional unit to assist them. While speaking with the driver police asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle that they should know of. The operator stated No.

While talking to the driver, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from his side the vehicle every time the operator moves around from his seat. One officer saw some greenish brownish leafy substance of suspected marijuana next to the center counsel in the passenger seat in plain view. Police asked the operator when was the last time he smoked in the vehicle? The operator stated that he smoked while he was in DC. The operator then pulled out a small black and blue color plastic bag containing one blunt and a brownish-greenish leafy substance suspected marijuana and stated that this is the rest of my blunt that I smoked and that’s what you may be smelling.

Officers then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and the operator.

Cpl. Dhillon asked the driver if there was any identification that he can produce that would verify who he was. He stated that a few days ago, he was stopped by North Carolina Trooper and the information is on the ticket that is in the glove box. The operator was identified from his North Carolina Identification card as Kaytrell Dejan Williams, 23, of St. Cary, North Carolina.

During the probable cause search of the vehicle, police recovered another similar plastic bag with another small blunt suspected Marijuana in the middle counsel of the vehicle. As they were searching the vehicle, they saw a 9mm halo point live round, and asked the operator if there were any weapons in the vehicle?” The operator said “no sir” police continued the vehicle search and found a loaded handgun under the driver seat. An officer then unloaded the handgun for their safety. An officer asked MOTA Dispatch to run the serial number of the handgun. The handgun was black in color and the make of the handgun was Makarov 9mm. MOTA Dispatch advised that the handgun was reported stolen out of Apex, North Carolina. While searching the vehicle, police found a heat-sealed plastic bag in a white plastic carry bag that was in the trunk which contained dark greenish brownish strawberries laced with suspected marijuana with label “Strawberry” written outside the heat-sealed bag.

Williams was arrested and was transported to Harry W. Nice Bridge Detachment for processing, and then transported to Charles County Detention Center and charged accordingly.

