LOCATED – MISSING PERSON: St. Mary’s County – Elizabeth Marie Yauch Stratton, 15-Years-Old

February 21, 2019

UPDATE: Missing Person juvenile Elisabeth Marie Yauch Stratton has been located.

MISSING PERSON: Elizabeth Marie Yauch Stratton, white, female, age 15 last seen on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Hills Drive & Sycamore Drive, in Mechanicsville.

If located contact St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.


