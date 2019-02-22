LOCATED – MISSING PERSON: St. Mary’s County – Elizabeth Marie Yauch Stratton, 15-Years-Old
UPDATE: Missing Person juvenile Elisabeth Marie Yauch Stratton has been located.
MISSING PERSON: Elizabeth Marie Yauch Stratton, white, female, age 15 last seen on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Hills Drive & Sycamore Drive, in Mechanicsville.
If located contact St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
