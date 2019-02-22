Wanted Lusby Man Found Asleep at the Wheel Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine

On Monday, February 11, 2019, Deputy Bowlan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a check welfare in the area of Commanche Road and Alamo Road in Lusby.

Deputy Bowlan observed a running vehicle with the occupant asleep in the driver seat with the car in drive and his foot on the brake.

Calvert Emergency Communications advised the registration to the vehicle was suspended and the driver, Cordell Tyrone Sollers, 33, of Lusby, had an active arrest warrant.

Sollers was immediately detained and a search of the vehicle revealed a small clear plastic bag containing suspected crack cocaine, a round orange pill, and cut straw.

Sollers was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was served his warrant and also charged with CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

