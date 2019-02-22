UPDATE: Navy Federal Credit Union Releases Statement About ‘Delay with Posting of Transactions’

February 22, 2019

UPDATE: The following statement was released by a Navy Federal Credit Union spokesman:

“This morning, members were unable to see deposits in their accounts. The issue has been resolved, and members can now use our mobile app or go online to access their accounts and services. We know this was a frustrating experience, and we apologize to our members.”

2/22/2019: The Navy Federal Credit Union’s Twitter account is replying to customers Friday in response to what appears to be issues with account deposits.

Several tweets from the credit union’s official account have acknowledged the issues.

One tweet says they are receiving a high volume of calls related to the matter.

