UPDATE: Navy Federal Credit Union Releases Statement About ‘Delay with Posting of Transactions’

UPDATE: The following statement was released by a Navy Federal Credit Union spokesman:

“This morning, members were unable to see deposits in their accounts. The issue has been resolved, and members can now use our mobile app or go online to access their accounts and services. We know this was a frustrating experience, and we apologize to our members.”

Members are now able to see and access their deposits. You can view accounts via online & mobile. We apologize for the delay in posting and know this is a frustrating experience for our members. Our phone lines are still unavailable. We’ll update here once they’re back up. — Navy Federal (@NavyFederal) February 22, 2019

2/22/2019: The Navy Federal Credit Union’s Twitter account is replying to customers Friday in response to what appears to be issues with account deposits.

Several tweets from the credit union’s official account have acknowledged the issues.

One tweet says they are receiving a high volume of calls related to the matter.



We’re aware members are unable to see their deposits, but deposits have been posted. We’re working on this and will provide updates here once deposits are visible. Members can access our mobile app and online banking. Phone service may not be available due to high volume. — Navy Federal (@NavyFederal) February 22, 2019