Bowie Man Turns $5 Into $686,000 at Live! Casino & Hotel

Wendell Holmes, of Bowie, turned a $5 wager into a $686,142 win at the casino on Feb. 15, 2019, after hitting the Super 4 Blackjack Progressive jackpot.

This month, Live! Casino & Hotel announced it’s giving table games players more ways to hit the Jackpot. They introduced two new games: Stax Super 4 Progressive Blackjack and Royal 9 Progressive Baccarat.

An expansion of the popular Super 4 Progressive Blackjack program, the new STAX Progressive now offers Blackjack players a chance to hit for five different progressive jackpots. Baccarat players can also get in on the action now with the addition of the new Royal 9 Progressive, which offers eight ways to win. The top jackpot on each progressive starts at $50,000 and could hit on a single $5 wager.

In addition, Live! Casino & Hotel offers an exclusive additional “must-hit” progressive jackpot guaranteed to hit between $100 and $500 for the same $5 wager.

“We expanded our progressive jackpot system to give our customers more ways to get Lucky at Live!,” said Travis Lamb, General Manager, Live! Casino & Hotel. “You never know when a $5 side bet could turn into a life-changing win. The chance for players to win jackpots of all sizes adds another layer of excitement.”

