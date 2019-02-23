UPDATE – Audio Added: 57-Year-Old Nanjemoy Man Killed in Early Morning Vehicle Accident in Newburg

UPDATE: The Maryland State Police have identified the deceased driver of the 1995 Ford F-150 as Kevin Earl Johnson, 57, of Nanjemoy

2/23/2019: On Saturday, February 23, 2019, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on southbound United States Route 301 in the area of Maryland Route 234 in Newburg.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 1995 Ford F-150 operated by (name withheld pending next of kin notification) was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of United States Route 301 in the area of Maryland Route 234 in Newburg, Maryland. At the same time, a 2017 Honda Civic operated by Krystal Daniella-Lyn Lewis, 22, of Newburg, was traveling on southbound United States Route 301 in the area of Maryland Route 234 in lane number one. The Ford F-150 collided head-on with the Honda Civic. After the collision, the Ford F-150 overturned and came to a final rest on its roof. The Honda Civic rotated counterclockwise and came to a final rest in the roadway.

The operator of the Ford F-150 was pronounced deceased on the scene. The operator of the Honda Civic, Krystal Daniella-Lyn Lewis was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 7 to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital for treatment.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Corporal J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (19-MSP-007975)

